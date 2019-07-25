tech2 News Staff

QuakeCon 2019 is scheduled to kick off tonight at 1.30 am IST. This is id Software’s annual conference that celebrates everything about the Quake community along with other titles and franchises from the developer. Bethesda Softworks is calling this year’s conference as 'QuakeCon: Year of Doom'.

They are calling it so to celebrate Doom’s 25th anniversary through the four-day event. Apart from several activities and events planned around the game, this year we’re also getting Doom Eternal, the next game in the franchise. So, we can expect some exclusive gameplay coming out at QuakeCon.

Just like every year, Bethesda is hosting a special QuakeCon sale on its already released titles on GOG, Green Man Gaming and Steam. For the best deals, we'd suggest you check both Green Man Gaming and Steam. Here are some of our recommended deals from Steam:

QuakeCon 2019 will be held between 26 to 29 July (according to Indian Standard Time). Here's the full schedule of the conference.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.