QuakeCon 2019 sale: Good deals on DOOM, Dishonored, Rage and more Bethesda games

To celebrate QuakeCon, Bethesda is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on several games


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 17:50:52 IST

QuakeCon 2019 is scheduled to kick off tonight at 1.30 am IST. This is id Software’s annual conference that celebrates everything about the Quake community along with other titles and franchises from the developer. Bethesda Softworks is calling this year’s conference as 'QuakeCon: Year of Doom'.

QuakeCon 2019 sale.

They are calling it so to celebrate Doom’s 25th anniversary through the four-day event. Apart from several activities and events planned around the game, this year we’re also getting Doom Eternal, the next game in the franchise. So, we can expect some exclusive gameplay coming out at QuakeCon.

Just like every year, Bethesda is hosting a special QuakeCon sale on its already released titles on GOG, Green Man Gaming and Steam. For the best deals, we'd suggest you check both Green Man Gaming and Steam. Here are some of our recommended deals from Steam:

QuakeCon 2019 will be held between 26 to 29 July (according to Indian Standard Time). Here's the full schedule of the conference.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


