Oppo Reno 2 goes on its first sale on Amazon and Flipkart, priced at Rs 36,990

Oppo Reno 2 comes in two colour variants, that is, an Ocean Blue and Luminous Black.


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 08:22:06 IST

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 2 series in India last month. This smartphone series included Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. If we talk about the highlight of the series, all the three smartphones feature the shark fin pop-up camera on the front with 10x zoom. They all pack with a 4,000mAh battery and offer up to 8 GB RAM.

While the Oppo Reno 2z has been available for purchase for a week now, and the Reno 2F will be available for purchase sometime in November, Oppo Reno 2 has gone on sale today on Amazon and Flipkart for the first time.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera)

Oppo Reno 2 pricing, sale offers

Oppo Reno 2 is available in one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage priced at Rs 36,990. In terms of colour variants, Reno 2 comes in an Ocean Blue and Luminous Black option.

Oppo Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation.

Flipkart and Amazon are offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange. In addition to this, there is a 10 percent instant discount available on HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions within the first three days of the sale. Jio subscribers can get 100 percent additional data on the recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Vodafone Idea users will also get Rs 3,750 cashback and 250 GB additional data on Rs 255 recharge.  Airtel users will also get double data benefits and unlimited calling on Rs 249 recharge.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications and features

Talking about the highest variant of the lot — Oppo Reno 2 — features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which Oppo calls an E3 Sunlight screen. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and the fifth-generation Gorilla Glass at the back.

Powering the Oppo Reno 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for optics, at the rear, the Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 13 MP telephoto sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2  MP mono lens. The camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom, ultra-dark mode, and ultra steady video.

Up front, for selfies, the Reno 2 features a 16 MP sensor with a soft flash and comes with an AI beauty mode.

Fuelling the Oppo reno 2 is a 4,000 mAH battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 2 also supports NFC, UFS2.1, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

