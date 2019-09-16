Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
Oppo A9 2020 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Oppo A9 2020 sports a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 10:30:09 IST

Oppo recently launched the Oppo A9 2020 along with the Oppo A5 2020 in India. The highlight of the A9 2020 is its quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, along with 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A9 2020 is going on sale today on Amazon at 12.00 pm. The offline sale for the smartphone begins on 19 September.

Oppo A9 2020 pricing, sale offers

Oppo A9 2020 comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 16,990 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Marine Green and Space Purple.

As for the sale offers, you can get a five percent instant discount on HDFC credit and debit cards if you opt for the EMI option.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

Oppo A9 2020 is available in two colour variants — Marine Green and Space Purple.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications

Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and comes with a Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 and packs with 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm  Snapdragon 665 SoC.

On the camera front, Oppo A9 2020 sports quad-camera setup at the back with different resolution primary sensors. The A9 2020 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor whereas the other features a 12 MP primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP monochrome shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Oppo A9 2020 features a 16 MP front-facing camera and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Oppo A9 2020 has two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

