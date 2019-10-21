Monday, October 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Nubia Red Magic 3S now available for purchase on Flipkart: Pricing, launch offers

Nubia Red Magic 3S packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2019 10:22:12 IST

The recently launched successor of gaming smartphone Nubia Red Magic 3 (Review) — Nubia Red Magic 3S — is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone had already made a debut in China before India.

The highlight of the phone is its chipset as it is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, sale offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 35,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 47,999.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Cyber Shade and Mecha Silver.

Nubia Red Magic 3S now available for purchase on Flipkart: Pricing, launch offers

Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Image: tech2

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. You can also get a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a  90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999

Oct 17, 2019
Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999
Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855 Plus to launch in India on 17 October

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855 Plus to launch in India on 17 October

Oct 15, 2019
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to kick off on 12 October, here is what to expect

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to kick off on 12 October, here is what to expect

Oct 07, 2019
Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019: Best deals on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 7, Redmi 6A, more

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019: Best deals on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 7, Redmi 6A, more

Oct 07, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special 2019 sale to go live on 13 October

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special 2019 sale to go live on 13 October

Oct 07, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, more

Oct 14, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019