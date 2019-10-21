tech2 News Staff

The recently launched successor of gaming smartphone Nubia Red Magic 3 (Review) — Nubia Red Magic 3S — is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone had already made a debut in China before India.

The highlight of the phone is its chipset as it is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, sale offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 35,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 47,999.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Cyber Shade and Mecha Silver.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. You can also get a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Nubia launched the @RedMagicIN 3S gaming smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB Mecha Silver variant. It's powered by the @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 855+ and it packs a 5,000 mah battery with an 18 W fast charger in the box. pic.twitter.com/rGMqM8y5QS — Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 17, 2019

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

