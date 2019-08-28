Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
Mi Super sale: Best deals to lookout for on Poco F1, Redmi Y3, Mi A2 and more

Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on some of its smartphones under Mi exchange offer.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 15:52:51 IST

Xiaomi's Mi Super Sale has now commenced and will be ongoing until 31 August. If you are planning to purchase any Xiaomi smartphone or accessory, now is the right time to buy one. Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on the smartphone and in addition to this you can even get up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange of a Xiaomi smartphone under the Mi exchange offer. Buyers will also get a five percent cash back on HDFC debit cards.

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you can get during this Mi Super sale.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro (Review) is now selling at a price of 11, 999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and Rs 12,999 for the higher storage variant. It was launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant.

Mi Super sale: Best deals to lookout for on Poco F1, Redmi Y3, Mi A2 and more

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: Tech2.

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery.

Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. The higher storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999 during this sale. The company is also offering a discount of up to Rs 1,000 via a Mi Exchange offer. The company has also launched the successor of this device, Mi A3 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Xaomi Mi A2 is selling at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Image: Tech2.

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will be part of the Android One program.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine". As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash.

Poco F1

Poco F1 (Review) is available in three storage variants — 4GB RAM + 64 GB priced at Rs 17,999, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB priced at Rs 18,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Rs 22,999.

During the sale, Xiaomi is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 2,000 in the Mi Exchange offer.

The smartphone is available in four colour variants that include Rosso Red, Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Armoured.

Poco F1 features a .Image: Tech2.

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Y3

During the Mi Super sale, Redmi Y3 (Review) is available at a price of Rs 8,999 for its 3 GB RAM + 32 GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant. A discount of up to Rs 1,000 can also be given to the buyers under Mi exchange offer.


Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with an Adreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device is the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports a 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review)  is selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for its base model. The other two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 16,999 GB. The company is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on this device under its Mi Exchange offer during its sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port and IR blaster are present, and you get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before, and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

