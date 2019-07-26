tech2 News Staff

It is such a great time to be a consumer on e-commerce platforms! Just days after Amazon Prime Days sale, Flipkart Big Shopping Days, and Mi Turns 5 sale, Flipkart is now back with another three day sale period — Grand Gadget Days. The sale period kicked off on 25 July and will go till 27 July.

Flipkart's gadget sale includes offers on laptops, audio, gaming, cameras, smart home products, wearables, mobile accessories, power banks, data storage, tablets, computer peripherals, and laptop accessories. The highlight, we found, were laptops, which are available at as low as Rs 14,990, headphones and speakers with up to 70 percent off, power banks start starting at Rs 325, and mobile accessories priced starting Rs 99.

There are also discounts on wearables. The Mi Band HRX Edition is priced at Rs 999 during the sale. Apple Watches are priced starting Rs 28,900, FitBits from Rs 7,499, and Honor bands at Rs 2,249.

If you have been looking to buy a smart speaker, do check out Google Home, which is listed for Rs 7,999 with no-cost EMI options.

For gamers, Marvel's Spiderman title is available at Rs 2,149 during the sale. Sony PlayStation 4's price is also down to Rs 32, 290. Also check out gaming headsets and keyboards that are priced starting Rs 699 and Rs 1,299 respectively.

Additionally, there are also some interesting discounts on mobile tablet. Apple iPad (6th Gen) with 128 GB storage is listed at Rs 35,490 during the Flipkart Gadget sale. You will also find tablets from Samsung starting at Rs 27,999. The cheapest we found was the Alcatel 1T7 tablet with 8 GB storage at Rs 4,299.

Flipkart is also offering EMI options and 5 percent cashback on purchases made via HDFC debit cards. There is also a 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on various gadgets. You will also get exchange discount on laptops and tablets.

