Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro available on open sale

Both the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variants are available on open sale till 18 July on Flipkart.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 17:16:32 IST

While Amazon Prime Day ends today, that is 16 July, competitor e-commerce platform Flipkart is hosting its own sales alongside — Flipkart Big Shopping Days — which started on 15 July (same day as Prime Day) but will go on till 18 July. Along with big discounts at cashback, Flipkart is offering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) smartphone on open sale. Xiaomi phones are generally always available on flash sale, and it's not the easiest sale model to crack into.

Last month, Xiaomi also listed the 6 GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro on open sale for two days.

At the ongoing Flipkart sale, however, both the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variant will be available on open sale till 18 July. There is no change in the prices of the two models.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro available on open sale

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Pricing

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in two variants, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while the higher-end 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Both variants come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro to Realme 3 Pro: Best phones under Rs 15,000 (June 2019)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

