Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro's 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is now available on an open sale on Flipkart and mi.com. The open sale, however, is only for a limited time and will end on 30 June.

For the uninitiated, the open sale basically means that you will be able to purchase the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) till 30 June at any time, unlike the maddening flash sales, where the device is available for purchase for a bracket of mere seconds.

The open sale for the 6 GB variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro was announced by Redmi India in a tweet.

Mi fans, time to go crazy! Get your hands on #RedmiNote7Pro 6GB + 128GB whenever you want. Available on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart till 30th June. pic.twitter.com/iTWbNR7hiC — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 27, 2019

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched along with the Redmi Note 7 earlier this year. However, last month, R

edmi India then announced a third smartphone in the series — the Redmi Note 7S (first impressions) — and discontinued the Redmi Note 7 in the market. The highlight of both Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S is the 48 MP camera sensor in the sub Rs-15,000 category.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Pricing

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in two variants, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while the higher-end 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Both variants come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.