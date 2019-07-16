tech2 News Staff

Interestingly timed along with the Amazon Prime Day sale (15-16 July), competitor e-commerce platform Flipkart has also started its Big Shopping Days sale from 15 July, which will go on till 18 July. The platform is offering discounts and good deals on smartphones, audio gear, and other gadgets. Here is our top pick of the best deals on smartphones during the ongoing sale.

Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on smartphones if the purchase is made via SBI credit cards.

Asus Max Pro M1

Asus launched its Max Pro M1 (Review) back in April last year at an original price of Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. During the sale, the smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 4,500, bringing its price down to Rs 8,499.

In terms of specs, it has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which includes an Adreno 509 GPU and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup featuring a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. The front camera is an 8 MP unit. The entire setup is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging.



Honor 9N

Another smartphone getting price cut during this sale is Honor 9N (Review). It was launched in July last year at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base model ( 3 GB + 32 GB). Honor 9N is now available at a price of Rs 8,499 which is a price drop of Rs 3,500.

The device sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and has nearly 79.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Following the trend of Apple's iPhone X, the phone will come with a notch at top of the display. At the back, there is a fingerprint sensor below the dual camera setup. The device has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup perched at the rear horizontally and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front inside the notch.

In terms of battery, the budget Android phone packs a decent 3,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7S

Launched last month only, Redmi Note 7S (Review) is one of the most affordable smartphones by Xiaomi. The phone is now selling on Flipkart for Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB+64 GB variant, which was launched at a price of Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode. The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

Redmi 6

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 was also launched last year in September along with Redmi 6 Pro (Review) and Redmi 6A. The base model cost at Rs 7,999 back when it was unveiled in India and this price has come down to Rs 6,999 during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

As for the specs, Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB with 64 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera. The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor 20i

The Honor 20i (Review) smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant, along with Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The 4 GB + 128 GB variant will now be available at Rs 499 EMI during the Flipkart sale and buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders, as in if you make an online payment to buy the device, you will get Rs 1,000 off.

(Also Read: Honor 20i first impressions: That triple-camera setup offers great hope)

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with support for dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top.

For photography, it sports a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. Fuelling the smartphone is a 3,400mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro (Review) was launched earlier this year at Rs 13,999 for 4 GB + 64 GB storage variant. Now, this variant is available at Rs 13,499 during the sale. The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch, that houses the front-facing camera.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-tone colour with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. For rear optics, Realme has included a 16 MP Sony IMX 519 sensor along with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 25 MP sensor.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.