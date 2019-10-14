tech2 News Staff

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicked off yesterday and it will go on until 16 October. Several smartphones, smart TVs and mobile accessories are getting massive discounts during the sale. The competitor's Amazon Great Indian Festival (13 October-17 October) sale is also being hosted simultaneously.

During the ongoing sale, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards.

Here is a list of the top deals that you can grab right away.

Mi Powerbank

Xiaomi's Mi 20,000 mAh battery bank is currently selling at a price of Rs 1,399. As per the website, it was previously priced at Rs 1,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 600 during this sale.

The power bank supports 18 W fast charging and comes in a Black variant.

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z (Review) comes at a starting price of Rs 27,999. It was originally priced at Rs 35,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. Selling at a discount of Rs 8,000, the smartphone comes with a Flip Camera.

Lenovo Tab 4

The Lenovo Tab 4 was originally priced at Rs 13,900 and now it is selling at Rs 9,999. It features a 10.1-inch display and offers 16 GB internal storage. In terms of battery capacity, it packs a 7,000 mAh battery.

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker has a huge discount of Rs 10,500 and it's now selling at Rs 20,999 from its original price of Rs 31,499. These Bluetooth waterproof speakers can last up to 24 hours of playback.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro (Review) is now priced at Rs 8,999, down from 13,990. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in three colour variants — Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake.