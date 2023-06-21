Wednesday, June 21, 2023Back to
Capture Memories in Style: 5 Awesome Phones with Killer Cameras for under Rs 50,000

Looking for a phone that can take stunning photos? Check out these amazing smartphones with top-notch cameras. Discover which phone suits your photography needs and get ready to capture memories in style!


FP StaffJun 21, 2023 18:09:11 IST

In today’s age of social media and visual storytelling, having a smartphone with an exceptional camera has become more important than ever. But finding the right smartphone that meets your photography needs within a budget can be overwhelming.

Fret not! We’ve curated a list of the best 7 smartphone cameras available in India under Rs 50,000, ensuring you can capture extraordinary moments without compromising on quality. From stunning low-light capabilities to multiple lenses for diverse photography styles, these smartphones are here to empower your inner photographer.

Google Pixel 7 5G: Illuminate the Darkness:

Google-Pixel-7
For those who love capturing stunning low-light shots, the Google Pixel 7 5G is a game-changer. With its 50 MP primary camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera, it excels at capturing vibrant colours and incredible details even in challenging lighting conditions. Unleash your creativity and let your nighttime photography shine!

OnePlus 11R: Power and Versatility:

OnePlus 11R
The OnePlus 11R is a powerhouse that combines a 50 MP triple-camera setup, featuring an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 16 MP front camera. From sweeping landscapes to high-resolution selfies, this smartphone caters to every photography need. Its super-fast charging feature ensures you can stay in action without waiting for long charging times.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Brilliance in Every Shot:

Samsung Galaxy S22
Experience vibrant colours on the 6.4-inch AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy S22 while capturing moments with its 64 MP primary camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. This smartphone elevates your photography game with its exceptional image quality and a wide range of shooting options.

Apple iPhone 12: Precision and Performance:

iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone 12 boasts a dual-camera setup with two 12-megapixel cameras for wide and ultra-wide shots. With the powerful A14 Bionic chip, this smartphone ensures speedy image processing, allowing you to capture every moment with precision and clarity. The iPhone 12’s camera capabilities are truly a delight for photography enthusiasts.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Zoom into Perfection:

Motorola Edge 40 Pro
If you’re looking to capture distant objects with exceptional detail, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the perfect companion. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. Zoom in without losing quality and preserve every nuance of your subjects with this smartphone’s impressive zoom capabilities.

iQOO 9: Gaming Beast, Photography Powerhouse:

iQOO 9
The iQOO 9 is not only a gaming beast but also a photography powerhouse. Its quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary camera with an inbuilt gimbal, a 13 MP telephoto camera, and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. Enjoy super-steady shots and explore your creativity with a wide range of shooting options.

These five smartphones offer an extraordinary range of camera capabilities, including low-light photography, versatile lenses, and high-resolution sensors. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply love capturing memories, these smartphones are designed to cater to your needs. So, take your pick and get ready to snap amazing photos wherever you go. Your perfect shot is just a click away!

This article has been generated using Artificial Intelligence.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


