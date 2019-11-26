Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 40,000 can get you almost anything one would truly need in Android phones. Great cameras, fastest processors, excellent displays and more. So let's jump straight into the action and take a look at the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000 in India this month. And you won’t even need to blow up the entire amount to get one. Read on and you will know what I mean.

Best phones under Rs 40,000 in India

Google Pixel 3a XL

If you aren’t much of a specifications buff and are looking for the best camera phone under Rs 40,000, Google Pixel 3a XL (Review) is the phone for you. It may not have a fancy design or the fastest processor around, but this handset offers the goodness of the renowned Pixel 3 camera at a significantly lower price point.

This phone can achieve with a single 12.2 MP rear camera what most phones cannot with two, three or even four cameras with a much higher megapixel count. The camera output is excellent in every lighting condition, and especially in low light, courtesy of Night Sight, and it can click some amazing portrait shots too.

Like all Pixel devices, the Google Pixel 3a XL is among the first to receive the latest version of Android and security patches. This phone is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. It has a 6-inch Full HD+ display and a 3,700 mAh battery that can easily take you through a day of moderate usage. This is a phone for photography enthusiasts and not for those looking for a flashy design or tons of RAM and storage in this budget.

Google Pixel 3a XL price in India: Rs 34,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

OnePlus 7T

The top variant of the OnePlus 7T (Review) with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage can be purchased in this budget. There are many significant improvements over its predecessor, starting with the screen. You get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate for a smooth flicker-free visual experience. There’s a tiny drop notch at the top that hosts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The design is quite elegant with a metal frame and glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

The next major enhancement is in its camera department. You get a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera that supports optical image stabilisation and pixel binning. Giving it company is a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens that provides 2X optical zoom. The versatile camera setup shoots some impressive images in different modes and lighting conditions. The OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, Snapdragon 855+ and a 3,800 mAh battery keeps it running throughout the day under normal usage. Oxygen OS remains one of the best Android UIs around.

OnePlus 7T price in India: Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 39,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus launched the ROG Phone II (Review) , its latest gaming powerhouse, not too long ago. This is a dream phone for gamers and power users alike. It competes with the OnePlus 7T on almost every front given their similarities. For starters, the price of the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant is exactly the same and this phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chip. If you thought a 90-Hz display on the OnePlus was impressive, the ROG Phone II goes a step further with its 120-Hz refresh rate on its Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It also supports true 10-bit colour gamut with improved HDR performance.

That’s not all, the Asus ROG Phone II boasts of a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery for those long gaming sessions. The phone also has a pair of stereo speakers with dedicated amplifiers along with a second Type-C USB 3.1 port on the side for high-speed connectivity. If you are looking for an out and out gaming phone, the ROG Phone II is arguably the best around currently.

Asus ROG Phone II price in India: Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Just because you have a high budget, it doesn’t mean you have to spend the entire amount. What if you get phones with similar specifications and features for several thousand Rupees lower? You should definitely take a look at these three phones before making a buying decision.

Best phones under Rs 35,000 in India

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro (Review) is the latest specs monster from the Oppo sub-brand. The phone boasts of a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage under Rs 30,000. If that wasn’t good enough, you also get a 12 GB RAM variant with 256 GB storage in this budget. It not only tries to match up to the OnePlus 7T in terms of processing power but you also get a 6.5-inch 90-Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio to go with it.

The rear camera department has four cameras starting with a 64 MP primary shooter, 13 MP ultra-wide lens, 8 MP telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor. A 4,000 mAh battery may be standard fare these days but the bundled 50 W Super VOOC charger juices it up insanely fast. It charges 50 percent of the battery in just over 11 minutes, and the entire battery from 0 to 100 percent in under 34 minutes. Yes, you read that right!

Realme X2 Pro price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 33,999 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus 6Z

The top variant of the Asus 6Z (Review) can be picked in this budget too, courtesy of a recent price drop. Asus did something interesting with this handset. This phone doesn’t have a dedicated front camera, and the rear cameras can be flipped over to take selfies. The flipping mechanism is motorised and controllable, thus letting you capture photos at interesting angles. The rear cameras, which also double up as front cameras, have a 48 MP + 13 MP combination that capture excellent shots in most lighting conditions with natural colours and ample detail.

Thanks to the flip mechanism, you get arguably the best selfie cameras around with great portrait shots and even better videos. Asus 6Z is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 2 TB with a microSD card. It has a full-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ display without any kind of a notch or hole for the front camera. Its jumbo 5,000 mAh battery easily lasts a day and a half to two of moderate usage.

Asus 6Z price in India: Rs 30,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 34,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) continues to punch above its weight in this segment. While a Snapdragon 855 chip in a sub-30K phone was the major selling point of this device at launch, the camera department is equally impressive. You get a triple camera setup comprising of a 48 MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide camera with a 125-degrees FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that facilitates 2X optical zoom. They manage to capture some really sharp images in varied lighting conditions. Last but not the least, the 20 MP pop-up selfie camera adds to the cool quotient of this device.

The Redmi K20 Pro has one of the most attractive exteriors with a glass body and Aura Prime design. There’s a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. As I mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and you can buy its top end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for a little over 30K. Its 4,000 mAh battery can keep it going for a day of moderate usage.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 25,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 30,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

