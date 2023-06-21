FP Staff

Gaming on smartphones has become a popular pastime for many people, especially with the rise of high-end games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact and more. However, not all smartphones can handle these games smoothly and offer a satisfying gaming experience.

You need a phone that has a powerful processor, a large and smooth display, a good battery life and a decent cooling system to avoid overheating and throttling. If you are looking for such a phone in India under Rs 50000, here are some of the best options you can consider.

iQoo 9T



the iQoo 9T stands out as one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, it delivers exceptional performance. Additionally, it features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Samsung E5 panel that supports up to 1500 nits of brightness. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The iQoo 9T also supports 120W super-fast charging, allowing the 4700mAh battery to charge fully in just 20 minutes.

OnePlus 10T



Another noteworthy phone is the OnePlus 10T, which also comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, making it a top performer in the market. It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification. However, the camera setup on the OnePlus 10T falls a bit short compared to its competitors, with its secondary cameras lacking in performance. Despite this, it compensates with its remarkable 150W super-fast charging capability, enabling the 4800mAh battery to reach full capacity in under 20 minutes.

Realme GT2 Pro



The Realme GT2 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, offers a truly powerful device in this segment. It boasts a flagship-level 2K AMOLED display supporting a wide range of refresh rates. With a 50MP primary and secondary camera combination, as well as a 40x 3MP microscope camera, it delivers impressive photography options. However, it misses out on wireless charging and IP rating, which could have elevated its status as a flagship contender. Nevertheless, the Realme GT2 Pro provides a near-flagship experience at a relatively affordable price.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro



Motorola’s Moto Edge 30 Pro, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, stands out as a premium device that remains affordable. Its raw processing power ensures a seamless user experience. However, Motorola has limited the options by launching the phone in only one variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, it features a triple module setup with two 50MP snappers, and the selfie camera impresses with a 60MP resolution. The device is fueled by a 4,800mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE



The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE recently received a price cut, making it an enticing option at Rs. 40,000. It inherits the main camera sensor from the Galaxy S21, providing comparable camera performance, at least with the primary sensor. Notably, the Galaxy S21 FE offers IP68 dust and water protection, as well as wireless charging, setting it apart from other phones in this price range. However, given its pricing proximity to the Samsung Galaxy S21, one might question why not opt for the latter instead.

The Rs. 50,000 price range may not be as fast-paced as the top range segment, but it still offers interesting choices for smartphone enthusiasts. Whether you opt for the stripped-down variants of flagship devices or the ambitious offerings from brands known for affordability, you can find powerful smartphones that deliver flagship experiences, impressive displays, capable cameras, and fast-charging capabilities. With options like the iQoo 9T, OnePlus 10T, Realme GT2 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you can choose a device that best suits your preferences and budget, ensuring a satisfying smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

