Tesla was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, who wanted to create a high-performance and environmentally friendly sports car. They were later joined by Elon Musk, who became the chairman and product architect of Tesla.

The first car that Tesla produced was the Roadster, which was based on the Lotus Elise chassis and used a lithium-ion battery pack. The Roadster was unveiled in 2006 and entered production in 2008. It was the first highway-legal serial production all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells and the first production all-electric car to travel more than 320 kilometres (200 mi) per charge. It could accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h (0 to 60 mph) in 3.7 or 3.9 seconds depending on the model and had a top speed of 201 km/h (125 mph).

The first Tesla Roadster was delivered in February 2008 to Tesla co-founder, chairman and product architect Elon Musk. Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur and investor who also founded SpaceX, PayPal, Neuralink and The Boring Company. He is known for his ambitious and visionary goals, such as colonizing Mars, creating a global internet network with satellites, developing brain-computer interfaces and building underground transportation systems.

Musk came to know about Tesla when he invested $30 million into the company in 2004 and became the chairman of its Board of Directors. He also helped raise money from Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 2006. Musk took an active role within the company and oversaw Roadster product design, but was not deeply involved in day-to-day business operations. He insisted from the beginning on a carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer body and contributed to the car style.

Musk also invested in Tesla as a company, not just as a product. He consistently maintained that Tesla’s long-term strategic goal was to create affordable mass-market electric vehicles. Tesla’s goal was to start with a premium sports car aimed at early adopters and then move into more mainstream vehicles, including sedans and affordable compacts. This strategy was later realised with the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y.

Musk’s ownership of the first Tesla Roadster reflects his passion for electric cars and his vision for the future of transportation. He has used his Roadster for personal and promotional purposes, such as driving it on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009 and sending it into space on a Falcon Heavy rocket in 2018, although it wasn’t the first one that he bought. That, he has kept as a collector’s item, as only 2,450 Roadsters were produced worldwide.

