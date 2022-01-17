Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Here's a look at some of the best deals on gadgets

After being available from 16 January for its prime members, Amazon’s annual Great Republic Day Sale is now live for everyone. It is Amazon’s first major sale of the year and will run till 20 January. The Republic Day special sale offers exciting discounts on various categories such as fashion, Home appliances , smartphones, laptops and other electronics. The e-commerce platform has also tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) this year to offer a 10 percent instant discount for SBI credit card customers.

To make your purchasing decisions easier, we bring for you some of the best deals on laptops, mobile phones and other gadgets available in this year’s Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

With an original price of of Rs 54,999, the phone is available at Amazon with a Rs 5000 coupon, bringing the cost to Rs 49,999 during checkout. Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and an expandable storage of 256GB.

iPhone 12

The price of this 2020 iPhone model has dropped down to Rs 53,999 during Republic Day Sale. With a 6.1-inch display and an A14 Bionic chip, the gadget also has a 12MP dual-camera setup at the back.

Realme Narzo 50A

A discount of Rs 1,000 in the form of a coupon applied at the checkout is available on this product. The gadget comes with a bundled exchange offer also and SBI card users can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent (maximum Rs 1,250).

2020 Apple MacBook Pro

The product delivers brilliant performance and incorporates the new Apple-designed M1 chipset. This amazing computer’s base variant is available for Rs 1,10,900 with a 256GB SSD storage. A higher option priced at Rs 1,31,900 is also available in a 512GB variant.

Acer Nitro 5

With an original price of Rs 90,140, this gamming laptop can be purchased for Rs 69,490 only in the e-commerce platforms annual sale. Powered with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11400H processor, the laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a cool RGB backlit keyboard.

HP Pavilion 14

This laptop comes in a sleek design which makes it easy to use while traveling. A silver-coloured body with a fingerprint sensor, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, HP Pavilion can be brought at a discounted price of Rs 66,490 from its original price of Rs 79,800. The laptop also features a 14-inch FD display and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen

Brought down to a price of Rs. 6,799 from its MRP of Rs. 7,999 in Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, this e-book is more compact than others and its 6-inch display with an inbuilt light makes reading quite easy.

