Confusion gripped Team India’s management towards the end of the first T20I against West Indies on Thursday leading to a comedy of errors. After Kuldeep Yadav got out to Romario Shepherd on the first ball of the last over of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal entered the field as India’s No 10 but he was called back as the team wanted to send Mukesh Kumar instead with 10 needed from the last five balls.

However, as per the laws of the game, a batter cannot go back for another player if he has already entered the field after a fall of a wicket. Hence. Chahal was forced to bat ahead of Mukesh whom the management wanted to bat at No 10.

Yuzvendra Chahal walked out at No.10, but the Indian team wanted Mukesh Kumar. Chahal walked off and entered again as he took the field already

Chahal took a single off his first ball and moved to the non-striker’s end with nine needed from the last four balls.

Arshdeep Singh collected a double before a dot ball and his dismissal.

With one needed from the last ball, Mukesh could only manage a single as India lost the match by four runs.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran smashed 41 and captain Rovman Powell scored 48 as West Indies scored 149/6 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Chahal were the pick of the bowlers for India with two wickets each.

For India, debutant Tilak Varma stood out with the bat, scoring 39 off 22 balls. Apart from Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav was the only other Indian batter to score over 20 runs as the loss of wickets at regular intervals ruined India’s hopes of taking a 1-0 lead.

“In T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down any total, that’s exactly what happened. A couple of hits can change the momentum towards you. When we lost a couple of wickets, that halted our chase,” captain Hardik said after the match.

“We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which costed us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together.”