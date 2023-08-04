Sports

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal stopped from going back to dugout after entering the field to bat

India wanted to recall Yuzvendra Chahal and instead send Mukesh Kumar to bat after Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal but umpires did not allow it.

FirstCricket Staff Last Updated:August 04, 2023 11:34:53 IST
West Indies' Jason Holder embraces India's Yuzvendra Chahal after their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. AP

Confusion gripped Team India’s management towards the end of the first T20I against West Indies on Thursday leading to a comedy of errors. After Kuldeep Yadav got out to Romario Shepherd on the first ball of the last over of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal entered the field as India’s No 10 but he was called back as the team wanted to send Mukesh Kumar instead with 10 needed from the last five balls.

However, as per the laws of the game, a batter cannot go back for another player if he has already entered the field after a fall of a wicket. Hence. Chahal was forced to bat ahead of Mukesh whom the management wanted to bat at No 10.

Chahal took a single off his first ball and moved to the non-striker’s end with nine needed from the last four balls.

Arshdeep Singh collected a double before a dot ball and his dismissal.

With one needed from the last ball, Mukesh could only manage a single as India lost the match by four runs.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran smashed 41 and captain Rovman Powell scored 48 as West Indies scored 149/6 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Chahal were the pick of the bowlers for India with two wickets each.

For India, debutant Tilak Varma stood out with the bat, scoring 39 off 22 balls. Apart from Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav was the only other Indian batter to score over 20 runs as the loss of wickets at regular intervals ruined India’s hopes of taking a 1-0 lead.

“In T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down any total, that’s exactly what happened. A couple of hits can change the momentum towards you. When we lost a couple of wickets, that halted our chase,” captain Hardik said after the match.

“We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which costed us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together.”

Published on: August 04, 2023 11:34:53 IST

