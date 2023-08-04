Jason Holder (2/19) bowled a superb spell to stifle the flow of runs for the Indians after Rovman Powell (48) and Nicholas Pooran's (41) attacking knocks helped West Indies post 149/6 on the board.
Team India received a reality check in the T20I series opener against the West Indies in Tarouba on Thursday, suffering a four-run loss in a match that went down the wire.
Senior all-rounder Jason Holder led the way for the Windies with a haul of 2/19 from four overs, and was ably assisted by Obed McCoy (2/28) and Romario Shepherd (2/33) as the Windies restricted the Men in Blue to 145/8 after setting them 150 to win.
This after skipper Rovman Powell (48) and his predecessor Nicholas Pooran (41) led the way with a couple of sparkling forties, helping the home team post 149/6 on the board on track that was a bit slower compared to the one used in the third ODI, in which the Men in Blue ended up amassing 351 runs on the board.
The Indians thus find themselves trailing the West Indians for the first time in their ongoing tour of the Caribbean and the United States after winning the two-Test series 1-0 and clinching the three-ODI series 2-1.
Brief Scores:
West Indies 149/6 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24) defeated India 145/8 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 39; Jason Holder 2/19) by 4 runs.
