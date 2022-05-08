WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Here's everything you need to know ahead of WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Two matches will take most of the attention at WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. The first of the two will be a face-off between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match. The second will be a six-man tag team match featuring Drew McIntyre, Raw Tag Team champs RK-Bro vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Flair and Rousey's rivalry goes back to WrestleMania when The Baddest Woman on the Planet made the Women's Champion tap out. But the title didn't exchange hands because the referee was knocked out. Flair was able to salvage a victory but Rousey wasted no time in handing out a challenge on SmackDown.

Flair's early dismissal of the challenge was overturned by the WWE management on WWE Talking Smack. So come Backlash, Rousey would be hopeful of making Flair scream 'I Quit'.

The other marquee contest will be a six-man tag match. On Reigns' egging on, The Usos pushed RK-Bro into a match to unify the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team titles. After some intense back and forth, the challenge was accepted on SmackDown.

Randy Orton and Riddle lay down the challenge and the longest-reignging SmackDown Tag Team champions, The Usos, didn't run away from it.

With intensity and physicality level going up, WWE Special Counsel Paul Heyman lobbied with WWE Official Adam Pearce to add Reigns and McIntyre to the Tag Team Match and make it into an all-new Six-Man Tag Team Match.

And thus it became, The Bloodline vs Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Riddle in a high octane clash.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card:

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey ("I Quit" Match)

Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro & vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

AJ Styles vs Edge (Damian Priest is banned from ringside)

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

What time is WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will get underway from 5.30 AM IST on 9 May.

Where can I watch WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022?

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. It will also be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

