The highlight of the 17 June edition of Friday Night SmackDown was Roman Reigns successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match against Matt Riddle, only to later be challenged for the title by none other than Brock Lesnar himself.

The 'Head of the Table' clashed with 'The Original Bro' with the stipulation that Riddle couldn't challenge Reigns for the title for as long as the latter was champion should he lose. The two put on a high-quality match with Riddle even delivering tag team partner Randy Orton's signature move, the RKO, on Reigns, only for the latter to kick out. Reigns ended the contest by pinfall after knocking the wind out of his opponent with a spear.

Reign's celebrations after the victory, though, were cut short after the 'Beast Incarnate' walked out to a roaring reception, challenging the 'Tribal Chief' for the title at Summerslam which takes place in Nashville, Tennessee on 30 July.

Additionally, Vince McMahon decided to make a live appearance on the show despite being embroiled in a controversy that has seen the pro-wrestling mogul step down as the company's chairman during the course of the investigation.

McMahon, who currently faces allegations of paying hush money to cover up an extra-marital affair with a female employee, kicked off the show with the words "Then. Now. Together. Forever." — the company's motto that is also used in its intros.

WWE SmackDown results:

Mr. McMahon opened SmackDown

Riddle announced his intention to win Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for Randy Orton

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh Match

Minneapolis helped Pat McAfee laugh Happy Corbin out of the arena

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were both named as entrants in Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler to qualify for Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns def. Riddle to retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar made his stunning return

