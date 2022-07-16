Theory faced Madcap Moss in a one-on-one contest while The Street Profits and The Usos resumed the rivalry for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Just a couple of weeks remain before the WWE SummerSlam, ’s pay-per-view event. The latest edition of the WWE SmackDown on 15 July saw new SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan facing Natalya in the singles category. Theory faced Madcap Moss in a one-on-one contest while The Street Profits and The Usos resumed the rivalry for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The event kickstarted with Pat McAfee talking to the WWE Universe audience on his rivalry with Happy Corbin. McAfee almost had the audience get to the ‘D*******g Corbin’ chant, Corbin, a former King of the Ring winner interrupted the event by refusing to link up with McAfee in the ring.

Then, the commentator announced Liv Morgan’s name, introducing her for her fight against Natalya. Natalya put on a dominant performance, putting her opponent completely on the backfoot. Morgan, though, never gave up her hopes, and produced a gritty fightback hitting Natalya with Oblivion, her signature move to beat the Queen of Hearts.

New Day, meanwhile, got beaten in the last two weeks, and this time, they dressed up as the the Viking Raiders, making fun of their opponents Erik and Ivar. Eriik and Ivar, the actual Viking Riders, went down to confront New Day, who were in for a third straight defeat, but Jinder Mahal and Shanky came in to the fray for New Day to take revenge on their opponents.

Sheamus, on the other hand, was not medically fit to fight Drew McIntyre in the match that would determine who faces Roman Reigns at the WWE Clash in the Castle. Both the fighters had the chance to face each other, but Butch eventually rang the bell to setup an ‘unintentional’ impromptu clash between Ridge Holland and McIntyre. McIntyre eventually won the contest by inflicting the Claymore Kick on Holland.

In another contest, Theory used a briefcase to slam Madcap Moss, resulting in Theory’s disqualification and declaring Moss the winner. Paul Heyman, Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, tried to persuade Moss into a fight against Reigns. Moss, though, turned the offer down and went for his fight against Theory, whose violent act led to his disqualification.

WWE SmackDown results:

Pat McAfee returned to SmackDown looking for retribution on Happy Corbin at SummerSlam

Dressed as Viking Raiders, The New Day joined forces with Jinder Mahal and Shanky to ambush Erik and Ivar

A “disrespected” Lacey Evans refused to battle Aliyah

Drew McIntyre def. Ridge Holland

Madcap Moss def. Theory by disqualification

Angelo Dawkins def. Jimmy Uso, Jeff Jarrett named Special Guess Referee for SummerSlam

