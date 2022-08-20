Here's a quick look at the results and other key moments from the 1200th episode of Friday Night SmackDown

The 1200th episode of Friday Night SmackDown witnessed a fiery segment between Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which ended with a devastating Claymore Kick from the 'Scottish Warrior' on the 'Tribal Chief' just weeks before Clash at the Castle, scheduled to take place on 3 September in Cardiff.

The segment also witnessed Sami Zayn make a surprise appearance as he attempted to take the impact of McIntyre's finishing move in an attempt to shield Reigns, though the effort would ultimately prove unsuccessful.

Among the matches that took place on Friday, former NXT Women's Tag Team champions Toxic Attraction moved to the semi-finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament after defeating Natalya and Sonya Deville. They face the pair of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah next. Additionally, Sheamus defeated Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin and Zayn to win a Fatal Five-Way Match, earning the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. In a shocking moment during Friday's telecast, Ronda Rousey — who had suffered a surprising loss to Liv Morgan at Summerslam and will face her in a rematch in a couple of weeks' time — was arrested after refusing to pay heed to Adam Pearce's instructions to leave the ring and head backstage.

The 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' made it to the ring despite being prohibited from doing so as she's currently serving a suspension.

Here's a quick look at the results and other key moments from Friday's episode:

— Ronda Rousey was arrested after bringing SmackDown 1200 to a halt and refusing to leave

— Toxic Attraction def. Natalya and Sonya Deville to move to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

— Hit Row’s Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla and B-Fab cleared the ring of Maximum Male Models and gave the WWE Universe a special performance

— Sheamus emerged victorious in a Fatal 5-Way Match to win an Intercontinental Title opportunity at WWE Clash at the Castle

— The Viking Raiders gave The New Day a “Viking Funeral”

— Liv Morgan def. Shotzi

— Drew McIntyre blasted Roman Reigns with a Claymore Kick following a volatile altercation with Roman Reigns just weeks WWE Clash at the Castle

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.