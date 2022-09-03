McIntyre attacked Reigns with the Claymore Kick before shifting his attention to Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso in the ring.

Ahead of his title showdown against Roman Reigns at ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff, Wales, Drew McIntyre sent out a dire warning to his opponent by laying waste to ‘The Bloodline’ on Friday night SmackDown.

Reigns was celebrating completing two years as champion in the go-home show in Detroit, Michigan ahead of Clash of the Castle — which will mark WWE’s first stadium pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in three decades. Reigns drove towards the ring, where Sami Zayn and The Usos waited patiently for their leader.

However, McIntyre attacked Reigns with the Claymore Kick soon as he exited the vehicle, before shifting his attention to Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso in the ring. The ‘Scottish Warrior’ concluded the show with a promo in which he promised to win the belt from the ‘Tribal Chief’ on Saturday.

Among the matches that took place on Friday night, the Viking Raiders defeated The New Day in a Viking Rules match — in which falls counted anywhere.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey was reinstated to the roster after her punishment was reduced to probation. WWE official Adam Pearce however, wasn’t pleased by the development and hurled insults at the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’. Things sure didn’t end well for Pearce later that evening as he ended up getting attacked by Rousey.

Here’s a recap of results from the 2 September edition of SmackDown:

— The Viking Raiders def. The New Day in a Viking Rules Match.

— Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak via Submission.

— Ronda Rousey got reinstated after her punishment was reduced to probation; An outraged Adam Pearce insulted Rousey which resulted in her attacking the WWE Official.

— Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models.

— Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin.

— Butch def. Ludvig Kaiser.

— Drew McIntyre laid waste to The Bloodline en route to challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.