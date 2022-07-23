WWE SmackDown results: Brock Lesnar’s unexpected entry, Vince McMahon’s retirement and more
In the latest edition of SmackDown, Sheamus announced that he will face off Drew McIntyre in a donnybrook match featuring Irish weapons and with no disqualifications or count-outs.
The WWE landscape changed forever on Friday night as the chairman and CEO Vince McMohan announced his retirement amidst sexual misconduct allegations.
McMohan announced his retirement ahead of the Friday night SmackDown in the afternoon. Daughter Stephanie McMohan discussed her father’s retirement at the start of the show. The crowd chanted “Thank you, Vince” to acknowledge his retirement.
The highlight of the show was the six-man tag team event wherein the Street Profits and Madcap Moss took on the Usos and Austin Theory.
The Profits entered the arena after Stephanie’s opening address, who were then interrupted by the Usos and Theory. Moss balanced the odds taking the Profits’ side as a brawl started. A six-man tag team match was announced as the main event due to this.
Paul Heyman had ordered the Usos to lay Theory out despite him being their partner. The Usos started hitting superkicks to Theory amidst the main-event match. Later the Usos and Theory were defeated by disqualification as Theory used the Money in the Bank briefcase to attack Moss.
Brock Lesnar entered the ring after Theory attacked Moss. He then punished Theory with kicks, F-5, and then smashed him across the back with his briefcase.
Interestingly, Lesnar had announced earlier that he will not continue with his announced appearance in the wake of McMohan’s retirement.
Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns at the Summer Slam on 30 July and continued his buildup to the contest.
In other matchups, Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee at the commentary table. Whereas, Lacey Evans hit Aliyah with a cheap shot after a lengthy promo.
WWE SmackDown results:
The Profits and Moss def. the Usos and Austin Theory
Ludwig Kaiser def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
Raquel Rodriguez def. Sonya Deville
