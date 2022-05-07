WWE SmackDown: All out brawls broke out at the start and fag stages of the blue brand show with Backlash days away.

WWE SmackDown: On the final WWE SmackDown episode before WrestleMania Backlash, there were brawls at the start and at the end of the blue brand's show.

In the beginning, an irate SmackDown Woman's Champion Charlotte Flair pretended her opponent Aliyah was Ronda Rousey and unleashed a relentless assault on her. It wasn't long before The Baddest Woman on the Planet ran down and ensued an all-out brawl. It took multiple WWE officials to separate the superstars as they kept going after each other. It will only intensify their 'I Quit' match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

At the closing stages of the show, Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro went face-to-face with The Bloodline ahead of their six-man tag team match. The chaotic confrontation ended with Randy Orton and Riddle taking out the SmackDown tag team champions The Usos and McIntyre, The Scottish Warrior, hitting the Claymore on Roman Reigns.

Complete WWE SmackDown Results:

Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah ends in a Non-Finish, Flair brawls with Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks

Madcap Moss dished out jokes at Happy Corbin’s expense

Gunther def. Drew Gulak

Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Kofi Kngston & Xavier Wooods in a Tables Match

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura by Count Out

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro come face-to-face with The Bloodline

