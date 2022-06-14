WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins defeats AJ Styles to qualify for MITB; Veer Mahaan defeats Rey Mysterio
Here's a roundup of the 13 June edition of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Among the key takeaways from this week's edition of Monday Night Raw was Seth "Freakin" Rollins' refusal to accept any blame for attacking Cody Rhodes, who had defeated him for a third consecutive time at Hell in a Cell last Sunday.
Rollins would later face AJ Styles that night for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, and defeat the 'Phenomenal One' by pinfall.
As for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified after defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in the qualifying match. Bliss delivered a Spike DDT on her former tag team partner Nikki to seal the deal for her and Morgan.
Now that just wasn’t nice… #WWERaw @_Theory1@fightbobby pic.twitter.com/9PFoldjJpP
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022
After his attack on Dominik Mysterio last week, India's very own Veer Mahaan faced off against WWE legend Rey Mysterio. The Uttar Pradesh native would clinch victory after delivering a Cervical Clutch.
And Bobby Lashley won the first-ever Theory Pose-Down that was presided by Adam Pearce, only to later suffer a sneak attack at the hands of Austin Theory, who squirted baby oil into Lashley's eyes and followed it up with a dropkick.
WWE Raw Results:
"Miz TV" got heated with huge stipulation announced for Riddle’s Championship Match
Jimmy Uso def. Montez Ford
Seth “Freakin” Rollins refused to apologize for vile beatdown of Cody Rhodes, Styles attacked him in retribution
Asuka saved Dana Brooke from diabolical ambush from Becky Lynch
Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan def. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Ezekiel def. Kevin Owens by Count-Out
MVP def. Cedric Alexander
Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. AJ Styles to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Riddle def. Ciampa
Rhea Ripley judged Bianca Belair with harsh war of words
Chad Gable def. Mustafa Ali
Veer Mahaan def. Rey Mysterio
