Here's a roundup of the 13 June edition of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Among the key takeaways from this week's edition of Monday Night Raw was Seth "Freakin" Rollins' refusal to accept any blame for attacking Cody Rhodes, who had defeated him for a third consecutive time at Hell in a Cell last Sunday.

Rollins would later face AJ Styles that night for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, and defeat the 'Phenomenal One' by pinfall.

As for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified after defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in the qualifying match. Bliss delivered a Spike DDT on her former tag team partner Nikki to seal the deal for her and Morgan.

After his attack on Dominik Mysterio last week, India's very own Veer Mahaan faced off against WWE legend Rey Mysterio. The Uttar Pradesh native would clinch victory after delivering a Cervical Clutch.

And Bobby Lashley won the first-ever Theory Pose-Down that was presided by Adam Pearce, only to later suffer a sneak attack at the hands of Austin Theory, who squirted baby oil into Lashley's eyes and followed it up with a dropkick.

WWE Raw Results:

"Miz TV" got heated with huge stipulation announced for Riddle’s Championship Match

Jimmy Uso def. Montez Ford

Seth “Freakin” Rollins refused to apologize for vile beatdown of Cody Rhodes, Styles attacked him in retribution

Asuka saved Dana Brooke from diabolical ambush from Becky Lynch

Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan def. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ezekiel def. Kevin Owens by Count-Out

MVP def. Cedric Alexander

Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. AJ Styles to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle def. Ciampa

Rhea Ripley judged Bianca Belair with harsh war of words

Chad Gable def. Mustafa Ali

Veer Mahaan def. Rey Mysterio

