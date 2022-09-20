In the two matches advertised for WWE Raw, the first one featured Bobby Lashley defending his United States Championship title against Seth Rollins and the other had Kevin Owens getting a one-on-one with Austin Theory.

The show started with Rollins vs Lashley and a tremendous back-and-forth bout with Seth gaining momentum as it wore down. Swinging neckbreaker, front kick, Canadian Backbreaker, Yokosuka Cutter, Buckle Bomb and frog splash from up top and yet Lashley couldn’t stay down, couldn’t be pinned.

In response, Lashley tried to use his raw power on the The Visionary. Just as Bobby waited in the corner, to unleash a spear, and potentially put the match away, Rollins countered with a Pedigree and earned a close two-count.

With the crowd chanting Rollins’ song, he climbed up the top rope and tried a Phoenix Splash but Lashley avoids it somehow. As Rollins attempted a Stomp, Lashley got out of it, too, and applied the Hurt Locker. Rollins got out of it once but Lashley got in the act once again.

With the referee momentarily distracted and knocked out, Rollins kicked Lashley in the gentleman’s area to try and gain an unfair advantage. To even things, Riddle ran down to the ring to distract Rollins from getting the pin. It gave enough time for Lashley to get up and get a pin of his own.

In the final match on the night, Bayley took on Alexa Bliss for the first time in more than two years. With plenty of history between the rivals, the two were vicious right from the word go.

After the duo had exchanged words earlier in the evening, Bliss came out with more intent and showed a more vicious side to her than what has been visible since she returned.

Bliss also displayed resilience after she tweaked her knee outside the ring. The Role Model was relentless in her attack on Bliss’ knee and thought she had the match won at one point, but The Goddess kicked out.

Ringside, Asuka put Dakota Kai down with a backfist but a hip attack went straight into the steel steps! A front kick and DDT from Alexa connect and then Kai runs interference for IYO SKY to knock Bliss off the turnbuckles!

To close the contest out, Bayley won by pinfall with the Roseplant.

In the aftermath, Damage CTRL triple-teamed Bliss before going after Asuka. Belair ran in and clotheslined Bayley down. Sky and Kai attacked Belair. Bayley delivered a Rose Plant on Belair.

She then proceeded to grab a microphone and proclaimed she was in control now. To put things more clearly, she said she wanted the Raw Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules.

WWE Raw Results:

United States Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) def. Seth Rollins

The Judgement Day def. Matt Riddle & Rey Mysterio

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits

Finn Balor confronted AJ Styles

Bayley def. Alexa Bliss

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.