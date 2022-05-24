WWE Raw: Hell in a Cell will now feature a triple threat match for the Women's title featuring champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka and Becky Lynch.

WWE Raw: Last week's Raw ended with Becky Lynch being blinded by green mist from Asuka which resulted in a loss. This week, she got a chance at retribution. And it came with plenty on the line for both women. Lynch received the opportunity to gain some revenge along with an opportunity to earn herself a title shot at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on 5 June.

At the show in Indiana, Lynch would come out on top in her re-match with Asuka, making the Hell in a Cell Women's title contest a triple threat match for Bianca Belair's title.

In the close matchup, both ladies had near pinfalls but the other would get away just in time. But as the match wore on, Asuka went for a kick on the outside that got Belair instead of Lynch. Seeing the opportunity, Lynch attacked Asuka and went back into the ring as the referee started the count. Even as Asuka desperately got back on the count of nine, it was lapped up by Lynch who finished the contest off with a pin.

At the start of the show, Riddle announced the RK-Bro were disbanding on account of Randy Orton's injury. Last week, on SmackDown, The Usos beat RK-Bro to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions with the help of Roman Reigns.

WWE Raw Results:

Riddle & The Street Profits def. The Usos & Sami Zayn

Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.

Cody Rhodes def. The Miz via disqualification

Ezekiel def. Chad Gable

MVP def. Bobby Lashley by Count-Out to win the right to chooses the stipulation at WWE Hell in a Cell

Becky Lynch def. Asuka

