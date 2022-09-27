Plenty was advertised for the WWE Raw show on 26 September, 2022. Highlights: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair takes on IYO SKY in a non-title match and Seth Rollins goes one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.

The red brand show kicked off with Belair joined alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka. She spoke about facing Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules and how Damage CTRL fights dirty. This brought out Bayley to challenge Belair to make their bout a Ladder match.

Bianca duly accepted and declared IVO SKY will face the brunt of her extreme abilities.

The Raw women’s champion stayed on top for most of the match, but Sky was able to get in bursts of offense.

Bianca headed up top of the ring for a moonsault but SKY took her down and got the double knees in the corner. SKY then tried to go up top herself but was pushed outside, taking out Bayley and Kai in the process.

As SKY headed back to the ring and tried for a springboard move, Belair delivered a KOD for the win.

In the next highlight contest from WWE Raw, Seth Rollins took on Rey Mysterio who fielded questions over son Dominik joining The Judgment Day. Rey claimed he knew that Dominik was being manipulated by Rhea.

In the match, Rollins started bleeding right off the bat after being hit on the forehead. Rey went for the sunset flip before Rollins sent him outside the ring.

Rollins had Mysterio down ringside when Dominik walked out with a steel chair. He patted his former rival on the shoulder to suggest that he was not there to reignite their feud.

As the show returned from a commercial break, Rey Mysterio had reversed out of the buckle bomb and got a hurricanrana before heading to the top. There was enough time for Rollins to recover and prop himself up there as well.

Rey dodged the superplex twice before Rollins tried for a powerbomb but was dropped outside instead.

As Rey Mysterio followed Rollins, Dominik got in his way and threw the steel chair at him, taunting Rey to beat him.

Dom finally gets it. #WWERaw — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) September 27, 2022

It allowed Rhea Ripley to come from behind and shove Rey into the ring post before Dominik sent him back into the ring. Rollins delivered the stomp and rolled Mysterio to pick up the win.

At the fag end of the show, Matt Riddle got the win over Damian Priest and just as he did, The Judgement Day were in for the attack.

To interrupt the onslaught, Edge came running down the ramp and delivered a spear on Priest! Rhea Ripley went for the defence and pulled Dominik out to the floor as Edge took Finn Balor out as well!

The Rated-R Superstar took the mic and declared he had to come back to Edmonton, in his own country, and stated he doesn’t quit. He subsequently challenged Balor to an ‘I Quit’ match at WWE Extreme Rules!

WWE Raw Results:

Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY via pinfall

Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio via submission

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy via pinfall

Dexter Lumis attacked The Miz backstage

Candice LeRae def. Nikki A.S.H. via pinfall

Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles via pinfall

The Judgement Day beat down AJ Styles

Matt Riddle def. Damian Priest via pinfall

