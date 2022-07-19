WWE Raw: Carmella squanders another title chance, Logan Paul confronts The Miz
On WWE Raw, once a tag team of The Miz and Logan Paul came to blows with the former seeking retribution at SumerSlam.
On WWE Raw, Carmella got another go at the women's title against Bianca Belair on Monday. Also on the show, Logan Paul confronted The Miz to continues his feud with his WrestleMania tag team partner. All and more of the storylines from WWE sit nicely into WWE SummerSlam, pay-per-view this month.
Becky Lynch confirmed she had secured a RAW Women's Title match at SummerSlam. Belair came out next and made her intentions clear: she wanted revenge and set her benchmark at Lynch's 26 seconds from last year. Seeing the opportunity, Carmella came out and trash talked the champion as well. Carmella and Lynch then started beating up Belair before the two-on-one assault was disrupted.
In the match, Belair barely managed to beat the count at one stage. Carmella once again went close with a near fall. Belair delivered a spear and then added a stalling vertical suplex for good measure. Carmella then slapped Belair which seriously upset the champ. Belair rushed Mella with the KOD and picked up the immediate win.
In the other advertised aspect of the show, Logan Paul returned to confront The Miz on the Miz TV. While The Miz wanted to focus on their good times together, Paul showed footage of the post-match attack at WrestleMania.
The Miz tried to say that he was teaching Logan a lesson but Paul challenged him to a one-on-one match at SummerSlam instead. Miz turned down the challenge repeatedly before being convinced by something as banal as being told he had "tiny ba***s". Once the match was on, the two men went after each other before Logan tossed Miz out of the ring.
Ciampa came out from behind and attacked Paul, setting him up for an attack from The Miz. Logan was able to fight out of it and got away. Miz took the mic and reminded Logan that this was his house and that he was awesome before RAW went off the air.
WWE Raw Results:
Bianca Belair def. Carmella
Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio
Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel
Angelo Dawkins def. Omos
Street Profits def. Omos & MVP
AJ Styles def. Theory
Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke & Asuka def. Doudrop, Tamina & Nikki A.S.H.
