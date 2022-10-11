WWE Raw season premiere witnessed a return for a number of stars. Brock Lesnar, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows all made surprise returns on Monday night (10 October); meanwhile, DeGeneration X returned for the group’s 25th anniversary celebration.

SPEAK ON HIS NAME AND HE SHALL ARRIVE. BROCK LESNAR IS BACK #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zmxvkJuqEm — • ❌ (@TranquiloSZN) October 11, 2022

Lashley’s presence in the ring was interrupted by Lesnar. Brock didn’t take time in entering the ring and unleashing mayhem. He quickly scooped Lashley up and hit him with an F-5. Lashley, nicknamed ‘The All Mighty’, did not stay down for long, so ‘The Beast’ grabbed him for a German suplex and delivered yet another F-5. He applied the Kimura Lock and held on until enough damage had been done.

I don’t know why but Brock Lesnar hitting Bobby Lashey with the microphone to his mouth will always be funny to me #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4KaJ08S9Nm — Mako (@Makoxsamurai) October 11, 2022

After the commerical break, as Lashley tried to get back up with the help of WWE officials, Seth Rollins came out and mocked the reigning United States title holder. He questioned Lashley’s resolve and called him a disgrace.

An agitated Lashley then came back to the ring and tried to hit a Spear, but Rollins turned it into a Pedigree. He added a frog splash, but the champion kicked out.

Rollins eventually finished with the Stomp to become the new United States champion.

Backstage, Lashley stated he will take care of Rollins soon but first he had to take out Lesnar and challenged him to a match next week.

On the final match of the night, Matt Riddle took on Sami Zayn. The Usos stood ringside supporting Zayn, but only Jimmy seemed to want to encourage him.

Riddle took immediate control of the match and put Zayn on the defense. The Usos watched as Zayn made a comeback further into the match. Jey hit Riddle with a kick while the referee was distracted. Zayn, in reply, told him he did not need help.

Riddle eventually got the win with an RKO having toyed with The Usos a bit more.

The show also marked and rolled back the years to 1997 when D-Generation X was presented to the universes. Their edgy, aggressive and sometimes crass style would not work in the current WWE — and it became clear in the first few scenes.

Backstage, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg look over to Triple H, seated in his usual spot with glasses on.

Triple H reminds them they have sponsors to worry about and can’t do what they normally do. No cursing, no talking about genitals, etc. to name a few things.

Road Dogg asks if they can say “penis,” which is turned down by Triple H. As a result, Shawn Michaels starts cursing in frustration.

Triple H then questions who put the “cocks” on his desk. The camera pans over to see four rubber chickens. Triple H gets frustrated and begins cursing as well as they walk off.

In the final segment, all four made their way to the ring and got a chance to speak. They joked around about being old but still had the crowd excited and hooked.

WWE Raw Results:

Johnny Gargano def. Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio def. Chad Gable

Candice LeRae def. Bayley

Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley for United States title

Matt Riddle def. Sami Zayn

