WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley destroys Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins retains title
Bobby Lashley got payback over Brock Lesnar on WWE Raw for costing him the United States Championship last week.
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE Raw last week and played a role in Bobby Lashley losing his United States Championship. This time around, it was Lashley who was in the ring first and wasted no time in calling The Beast out.
Lesnar comes out immediately and meets Lashley in the aisle and slams him into the ringpost!
As Lesnar tries to up the attack, Lashley slips through and puts Brock face-first into the post before spearing him through the timekeeper’s barricade!
WWE officials try to pull Lashley back but he gets away and spears Lesnar a second time, putting him through the announce desk.
Benefitting last week from a frayed Lashley was Seth Rollins who took the title. He headed into Monday night knowing he had to defend his title against old foe Matt Riddle.
Much before the match got underway, Rollins was confronted by Mustafa Ali who also wanted a shot at the belt. The duo would brawl before Rollins managed to put Ali down.
In the ring, Riddle locked on the Triangle Hold early, the same move he used to beat Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.
Elias, who was ringside, got involved when Rollins jabbed his jaw, leading to a vicious knee strike.
Once again, Riddle locked in the Triangle Hold, but Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb and a sit-out powerbomb to try to escape the hold. The Original Bro held firm, but Rollins somehow used his foot to touch the rope to save his championship.
Ringside, Rollins tried to get Elias to hit him to secure a disqualification win, but Elias refused and earned a superkick for his troubles. Elias looked to strike back, but his attempt failed and it allowed Rollins to hit the Stomp for the win.
After the match, Rollins tried to Stomp Riddle into the title belt, but Mustafa Ali came running out and chased away the champion. He yelled that he is Rollins’ problem now.
WWE Raw Results:
The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. Alpha Academy
The Judgement Day challenged The O.C. to a match at Crown Jewel
Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae
Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler (JBL returned and introduced Corbin as newest member of WWE Raw)
Dominik Mysterio def. A.J. Styles
The Miz attacked Dexter Lumis
Seth Rollins (c) def. Matt Riddle via pinfall to retain the United States Championship title
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WWE Smackdown Results: Triple H welcomes to season 7 premier, Gunther and Sheamus come face-to-face
Gunther defends his Intercontinental Championship title by defeating Sheamus via pinfall during the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results: Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs Edge and more
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw Ronda Rousey crowned as SmackDown women's champion, some hard-fought matches, and an evenly-contested Finn Balor vs Edge I Quit match.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: India start time, live streaming and full card
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Check out India start time, live streaming details and full card of the upcoming WWE event.