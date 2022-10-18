Brock Lesnar returned to WWE Raw last week and played a role in Bobby Lashley losing his United States Championship. This time around, it was Lashley who was in the ring first and wasted no time in calling The Beast out.

Lesnar comes out immediately and meets Lashley in the aisle and slams him into the ringpost!

As Lesnar tries to up the attack, Lashley slips through and puts Brock face-first into the post before spearing him through the timekeeper’s barricade!

WWE officials try to pull Lashley back but he gets away and spears Lesnar a second time, putting him through the announce desk.

Benefitting last week from a frayed Lashley was Seth Rollins who took the title. He headed into Monday night knowing he had to defend his title against old foe Matt Riddle.

Much before the match got underway, Rollins was confronted by Mustafa Ali who also wanted a shot at the belt. The duo would brawl before Rollins managed to put Ali down.

In the ring, Riddle locked on the Triangle Hold early, the same move he used to beat Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.

Elias, who was ringside, got involved when Rollins jabbed his jaw, leading to a vicious knee strike.

Once again, Riddle locked in the Triangle Hold, but Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb and a sit-out powerbomb to try to escape the hold. The Original Bro held firm, but Rollins somehow used his foot to touch the rope to save his championship.

Ringside, Rollins tried to get Elias to hit him to secure a disqualification win, but Elias refused and earned a superkick for his troubles. Elias looked to strike back, but his attempt failed and it allowed Rollins to hit the Stomp for the win.

After the match, Rollins tried to Stomp Riddle into the title belt, but Mustafa Ali came running out and chased away the champion. He yelled that he is Rollins’ problem now.

WWE Raw Results:

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. Alpha Academy

The Judgement Day challenged The O.C. to a match at Crown Jewel

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae

Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler (JBL returned and introduced Corbin as newest member of WWE Raw)

Dominik Mysterio def. A.J. Styles

The Miz attacked Dexter Lumis

Seth Rollins (c) def. Matt Riddle via pinfall to retain the United States Championship title

