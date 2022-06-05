WWE Hell in a Cell: Here's everything you need to know ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE Hell in a Cell: The WWE caravan heads to Chicago this weekend for the 14th edition of the 'Hell in a Cell' pay-per-view at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which features Cody Rhodes squaring off against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event.

Incidentally, Rhodes had also main-evented in the inaugural Hell in a Cell event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in 2009, teaming up with Ted DiBiase to take on D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels).

Having parted ways with AEW earlier this year, Rhodes made a surprise return on Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38 earlier this year, defeating Rollins and marking his triumphant return to the WWE after six years. He would then go on to make it two-nil against Rollins this year by defeating him at Wrestlemania Backlash, the subsequent pay-per-view event.

Rollins will hope to avenge the back-to-back losses to Rhodes when the two lock horns in the showpiece Hell in a Cell match.

Besides Rhodes vs Rollins, the event features a six-person mixed tag team match between Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan and The Judgement Day — the stable comprising Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley led by four-time WWE Champion Edge.

Additionally, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be challenged by Asuka and Becky Lynch for her title in a Triple Threat Match.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 match card:

Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch (Triple Threat for WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens (Singles Match)

Theory vs Mustafa Ali (Singles Match for WWE United States Championship)

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs The Judgment Day (Six-person Tag Team Match)

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred Match)

What time is WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

The WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will get underway from 5.30 AM IST on 6 June.

Where can I watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.