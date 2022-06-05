WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Match card, timings, TV channels, live streaming
WWE Hell in a Cell: Here's everything you need to know ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
WWE Hell in a Cell: The WWE caravan heads to Chicago this weekend for the 14th edition of the 'Hell in a Cell' pay-per-view at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which features Cody Rhodes squaring off against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event.
Incidentally, Rhodes had also main-evented in the inaugural Hell in a Cell event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in 2009, teaming up with Ted DiBiase to take on D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels).
Having parted ways with AEW earlier this year, Rhodes made a surprise return on Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38 earlier this year, defeating Rollins and marking his triumphant return to the WWE after six years. He would then go on to make it two-nil against Rollins this year by defeating him at Wrestlemania Backlash, the subsequent pay-per-view event.
Rollins will hope to avenge the back-to-back losses to Rhodes when the two lock horns in the showpiece Hell in a Cell match.
Besides Rhodes vs Rollins, the event features a six-person mixed tag team match between Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan and The Judgement Day — the stable comprising Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley led by four-time WWE Champion Edge.
Additionally, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be challenged by Asuka and Becky Lynch for her title in a Triple Threat Match.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 match card:
Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch (Triple Threat for WWE Raw Women’s Championship)
Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP (2-on-1 Handicap Match)
Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens (Singles Match)
Theory vs Mustafa Ali (Singles Match for WWE United States Championship)
Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs The Judgment Day (Six-person Tag Team Match)
Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred Match)
What time is WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?
The WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will get underway from 5.30 AM IST on 6 June.
Where can I watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?
Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WWE Smackdown Results: Usos win Undisputed Tag Team title with Sami Zayn's help; Brawling Brutes get their revenge
Here's a recap of the results from the 3 June, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that took place in Columbus, Ohio.
WWE SmackDown: Riddle finds new tag team partner in Shinsuke Nakamura
Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura joined forces and extended a challenge to The Usos for their tag team title.
WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch defeats Asuka earns Hell in a Cell title match
WWE Raw: Hell in a Cell will now feature a triple threat match for the Women's title featuring champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka and Becky Lynch.