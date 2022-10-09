WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results: Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs Edge and more
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw Ronda Rousey crowned as SmackDown women's champion, some hard-fought matches, and an evenly-contested Finn Balor vs Edge I Quit match.
In what was an eventful WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Live event on Saturday night in Philadelphia, two-time universal champion Bray Wyatt returned to WWE after a year hiatus. Wyatt returned after weeks of anticipation over ‘White Rabbit’ teasers and made his appearance in the closing moments of WWE Extreme Rules 2022.
His theatrical comeback resulted in a huge response from the crowd present at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Wyatt’s re-introduction came right after the Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins Fight Pit match with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.
2022 WWE Extreme Rules results and grades
(Grade A) The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium via pinfall in Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook
What. A. Match.
The #BrawlingBrutes win the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/ONBXECKmEU
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
(Grade C) Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan via knockout to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion
#AndNew #SmackDown Women’s Champion, @RondaRousey!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/wfN6MHzZFz
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
(Grade B) Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall in Strap Match
Time’s up for @DMcIntyreWWE, @realKILLERkross is your winner!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Ke7Lp0Zo9c
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
(Grade B+) Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship in Ladder Match
What a performance by The EST of WWE!@BiancaBelairWWE is still the #WWERaw Women’s Champion! #AndStill #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/508ZnnYt9z
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
(Greade A+) Finn Balor defeated Edge in I Quit Match
Wow.@EdgeRatedR says “I Quit” and @FinnBalor is your winner.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Vf6bBec3PL
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
(Grade A) Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins via submission Fight Pit
.@SuperKingofBros gets @WWERollins to tap out! Matt Riddle wins Inside The Fight Pit!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/SE65e1iPRb
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
