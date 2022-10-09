In what was an eventful WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Live event on Saturday night in Philadelphia, two-time universal champion Bray Wyatt returned to WWE after a year hiatus. Wyatt returned after weeks of anticipation over ‘White Rabbit’ teasers and made his appearance in the closing moments of WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

His theatrical comeback resulted in a huge response from the crowd present at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Wyatt’s re-introduction came right after the Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins Fight Pit match with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 also saw Ronda Rousey crowned as SmackDown women’s champion, some hard-fought matches and an evenly-contested Finn Balor vs Edge ‘I Quit’ match.

2022 WWE Extreme Rules results and grades

(Grade A) The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium via pinfall in Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook

(Grade C) Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan via knockout to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion

(Grade B) Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall in Strap Match

(Grade B+) Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship in Ladder Match

(Greade A+) Finn Balor defeated Edge in I Quit Match

(Grade A) Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins via submission Fight Pit

