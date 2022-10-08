The 14th edition of WWE Extreme Rules will take place early on Sunday (Saturday night in US) at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia. The upcoming event comprises an exciting match card and the major focus will be on the two women’s title bouts.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, which has no rules and can only be won by pinfall or submission. Additionally, Bayley, the leader of Damage CTRL will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title.

Arch-nemesis Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins will face each other once again with special guest referee, UFC legend Daniel Cormier. Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross in Strap match, Edge and Finn Balor will face-off in an “I Quit” match, The Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be part of a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Despite the absence of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is preparing to face Logan Paul next month at Crown Jewel, the event has been shaping up to become an ultimate showdown. The intriguing match cards look exciting, and two championship fights promise a nail-biting action in the ring.

WWE Extreme Rules’ full card

Extreme Rules WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Champion Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Champions Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Fight Pit: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre

“I Quit” Match: Edge vs Finn Balor

Street Fight: Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes

When is WWE Extreme Rules start in India?

The WWE Extreme Rules will take place on 9 October 2022.

What time will WWE Extreme Rules start in India?

The WWE Extreme Rules will start at 5:30 am (IST).

Where can we watch and live stream WWE Extreme Rules in India?

WWE Extreme Rules will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. The WWE Extreme Rules can also be live streamed on SonyLIV app.

