The WWE caravan heads to Saudi Arabia for the fourth edition of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view that will be headlined by the showdown between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What will make the main event a lot spicier will be the fact that Logan will be accompanied by his brother Jake, who is also a YouTuber and social media personality like his sibling besides being a boxer. Jake’s presence by the ringside is expected to counter the support Reigns could get from The Bloodline — comprising Paul Heyman, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Can The All Mighty slay The Beast this Saturday at #WWECrownJewel!? 📺 12 PM ET/9 AM PT streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.@BrockLesnar @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/0a28XSbsTF — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2022

Besides the showdown between Paul and the ‘Tribal Chief’ the event will also feature a battle of the heavyweights between the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar and ‘The Almighty’ Bobby Lashley. The two fierce rivals had last squared off at Wrestlemania, where Lashley won by pinfall following interference from Reigns.

Here’s the full match card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing Match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day (Six-Man Tag Team)

Bray Wyatt brings mystical energy to WWE Crown Jewel

Where will WWE Crown Jewel 2022 take place?

Crown Jewel 2022 will take place at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the second Crown Jewel event to take place at the venue that previously went by the name of King Saud University Stadium.

What time will the telecast of Crown Jewel 2022 begin in India?

The live coverage of Crown Jewel 2022 will begin at 9.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Saturday, 5 November.

Where can I watch the live coverage of Crown Jewel 2022 in India?

You can watch the live coverage of Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. In case you don’t have access to a television, you can stream the event live on SonyLiv.

