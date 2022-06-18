Sathiyan lost to world No 18 Chih-Yuan Chuang 9-11, 7-11, 5-11 just one day after stunning world No. 6 and reigning European champion Jorgic Darko

India's world No 34 Gnanasekaran Sathiyan's dream run at the WTT Contender Zagreb came to an end on Saturday when he lost in straight games to world No 18 Chih-Yuan Chuang 9-11, 7-11, 5-11 in Croatian capital.

The loss came after earlier on Friday Sathiyan stunned world No 6 and reigning European champion Jorgic Darko to advance to the Round of 16. Sathiyan played courageously and defeated Darko 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 in the men's singles round of 32.

The 29-year-old paddler then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to reach the quarter-finals.

Sathiyan earlier on Thursday defeated China's Wong Chun Ting, who was ranked 14th in the world when he lost to the Indian star at the 2019 Asian Cup in Yokohama.

Sathiyan, who was the lone Indian competing in Zagreb, is part of the Indian table tennis team for the forthcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, scheduled to start on July 28.

(With inputs from ANI)

