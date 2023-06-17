Wrestlers’ protest: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait accuses Centre of ‘shielding’ Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have alleged Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment.
Amidst the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Ramesh Tikait on Saturday said that the Centre was ‘busy protecting’ the BJP MP.
The Delhi Police had on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan.
“The Centre is busy protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is a fact reflected in the charge sheet filed against him. When the government has made up its mind about saving someone, it has many ways to do so,” Tikait said as per a report on PTI.
“The wrestlers had negotiations with the government and they were assured of action. The wrestlers are doing government jobs. They had long been agitating. When an agitation goes on for so long, it loses steam and the players make compromises which is what has happened in this case,” he added.
With PTI inputs
