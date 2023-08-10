Wrestlers cancel press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 at Raj Ghat

The scheduled press conference which was to be held by the wrestlers in Delhi On Thursday has been can cancelled, Vinesh Phogat confirmed in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The press conference was scheduled to take place at 12.30 PM at Raj Ghat in Delhi but it had to be cancelled as Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 in the area.

Police have said that Section 144 has been imposed “in view of Independence Day celebrations”.

“Police have imposed Section 144 at the Raj Ghat and have stopped us from doing the press conference. We will soon decide the time and venue for the next press conference,” Vinesh posted.

पुलिस ने राजघाट पर धारा 144 लगा दी है और हमें प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करने से रोक दिया है।

अगली प्रेस कांफ्रेंस का टाइम और जगह जल्दी फाइनल करेंगे। 🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 10, 2023

Vinesh’s message has also been reposted by Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

The two-time World Championship medallist, Vinesh, had last night informed on X that the wrestlers would be holding a press conference on Thursday at Raj Ghat.

“Hello everyone Tomorrow at 12:30 pm we are holding a press conference at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Jai Hind,” Vinesh wrote.

आप सभी को नमस्कार 🙏

कल दोपहर 12:30 बजे हम press conference कर रहे हैं दिल्ली के राजघाट पर।

जय हिन्द ✊ — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 9, 2023

A similar message was also posted by Sakshi and Bajrang through their respective X accounts.

आप सभी को नमस्कार 🙏

कल दोपहर 12:30 बजे हम press conference कर रहे हैं दिल्ली के राजघाट पर।

जय हिन्द ✊ — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) August 9, 2023

आप सभी को नमस्कार 🙏

कल दोपहर 12:30 बजे हम press conference कर रहे हैं दिल्ली के राजघाट पर।

जय हिन्द ✊ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 9, 2023

Soon after Wrestlers shared the time for the press conference, the DCP of Central Delhi posted that Section 144 has been imposed in areas nearby Raj Ghat.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” DCP Central Delhi posted on X.

In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas. @DelhiPolice #Delhipoliceupdates @ANI @PTI_News — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) August 9, 2023

Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang were the biggest faces of the wrestlers’ protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers.