Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, wrestlers who led the protests against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have announced that they will be holding a press conference on Thursday at Delhi’s Raj Ghat.

The wrestlers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that a press conference will be held at Raj Ghat on 10 August.

“Hello everyone Tomorrow at 12:30 pm we are holding a press conference at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Jai Hind,” Vinesh Phogat wrote in her tweet.

However, late in the night, the official X account of DCP Central Delhi announced that Section 144 has been imposed in Rajghat.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” DCP Central Delhi posted on X.

Last month, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia received an exemption from the ad hoc committee from the Asian Games, Hangzhou, trials which will begin on September 23.

They received a lot of criticism from wrestlers and they broke their silence by doing a combined live session on Facebook and replying to the accusations that wrestler Antim Panghan made on their exemption from the trials for the Asian Games, Hangzhou.

While addressing the accusations made by Antim Vinesh said during the live session, Vinesh Phogat said “We are not against the trials. I am not blaming Antim. She is too young to understand. She is right in her place. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. But we are not wrong.”

Both wrestlers addressed the accusations that have been made against them after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad hoc committee gave them an exemption from the trials and direct entry into the squad in their respective weight categories.

Wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

Delhi High Court also dismissed the petitions moved by wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

With ANI inputs