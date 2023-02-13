Gujarat Giants, the Adani Group-owned franchise, is the most expensive in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Indian business group shelled out Rs 1289 crore for the franchise which will be based out of Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Giants have already announced that Mithali Raj will join the team as the mentor. Former Australia cricketer Rachael Haynes has been named as head coach, while Nooshin Al Khadeer will be the bowling coach and Tushar Arothe will be the batting coach. Gavan Twining has been roped in as fielding coach.

The first season of WPL will be played from 4 to 26 March 2023.

Each team has a total purse of Rs 12 crore and they can buy a maximum of 18 players and a minimum of 15 including a total of six foreign players.

Here’s a list of the players Gujarat Giants bought at the 2023 WPL players auction:

Ashleigh Gardner (Base price: Rs 50 lakh): Rs 3.2 crore

