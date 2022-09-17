Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia went out of the gold medal run of the World Wrestling Championship 2022; Sagar Jaglan sets up bronze medal in 74kg against Iran's

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia went out of the gold medal run of the World Wrestling Championship 2022 on Saturday when the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist lost to USA’s Yianni Diakomihalis in Belgrade.

The 28-year-old Indian wrestler lost by technical superiority to the 23-year-old American in the quarterfinal. Bajrang was the brightest medal hope for India at the ongoing World Championships after Ravi Kumar Dahiya suffered a humiliating defeat in the pre-quarters of the 57kg to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev on Friday.

While Ravi couldn’t make it to the repechage round as Abdullaev lost in the quarterfinals, Bajrang will have to wait and hope Diakomihalis reaches the gold medal match.

However, 65kg is arguably the toughest category at the ongoing competition with the likes of Haji Aliyev (three-time world champion), Krzysztof Bienkowski, Rahman Amouzad among other vying for the big prize.

Sagar Jaglan reaches bronze medal match

Meanwhile 74kg wrestler Sagar Jaglan has reached the bronze medal match after the 18-year-old Indian defeated Mongolia’s Suldkhuu Olonbayar 7-3 in the second round of repechage.

Jaglan will face Iran’s Yones Emami in the final later on Saturday evening.

Earlier Jaglan qualified for the repechage on Friday after USA’s Kyle Dake reached the gold match while defeating the Indian 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

So far, India have won one medal at the Worlds in Vinesh Phogat’s bronze medal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.