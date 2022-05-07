On World Athletics Day, here is a look at some of the top athletes from across the world.

World Athletics Day is marked on 7 May to celebrate the importance of sports in our lives. The day also creates awareness among the youth about the impact of sports on their health and overall development.

The day was established as part of the 'Athletics for a Better World' project by World Athletics, formerly known as the International Amateur Athletics Foundation (IAAF).

There are several sports stars all over the globe, who continue to inspire us with their abilities. Be it speedster Usain Bolt or shot put star Ryan Crouser, several top athletes continue to show their talents to the world and inspire future generations. On World Athletics Day, here is a look at some of the top athletics stars in the world:

Usain Bolt

The Jamaican sprinter needs no introduction. Bolt bagged gold medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre races in three consecutive Olympics- Beijing, London and Rio. The speedster also holds the world records for men’s 100m and 200m sprints.

He clocked in 100 metres in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 IAAF World Championships. The 11-time World Championship gold medallist hung his boots in 2017.

Mo Farah

Sir Mohamed Muktar Jama Farah, popularly called Mo Farah, is one of the greatest British track athletes in history. The six-time World Championships gold medallist holds several records to his name, including the European track record for 10,000m, the British track record for 5,000m and 10,000 m as well as others. He clinched two gold medals at the London Olympics as well as two at the Rio Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah

The five-time Olympics champion is one of the fastest women on earth. The Jamaican sprinter won the 100m and 200m titles at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. She will be participating in the Paris Olympics as well. She, along with Karsten Warholm, was named the World Athlete of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2021.

Karsten Warholm

The Norwegian bagged the gold medal gold in the 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Olympian also broke the world record for world record of 45.94 in the 400m hurdles final event there. He bagged the World Athlete of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2021.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The Jamaican spinster has clinched three Olympic gold medals as well as 4 silver medals and one bronze medal at the prestigious sporting event till date. She has also won 9 gold medals at the World Championships.

Ryan Crouser

The American discus thrower and shot putter started out in athletics at the age of 10. He made his international debut at the 2009 World U18 Championships in Bressanone and has never looked back. The two-time Olympic gold medallist also holds several records to his name.

