Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022: Time, channel, live streaming
Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022: Here's everything you need to know ahead of the javelin throw event in Eugene, Oregon.
Eugene, Oregon: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has shifted his attention and focus to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States. Coming into the event, he set national records in Finland and Sweden but missed out on topping the list in both. World Champion Peter Anders of Grenada is one of the strongest contenders in the competition.
Split into two groups, Chopra and Rohit Yadav feature in the 32-man qualification stage. Chopra, placed in Group A, will go first with Yadav, in Group B, to come later.
Preview | For Neeraj Chopra, history in sight at TrackTown
This is Neeraj Chopra's second appearance at a World Championships. He competed in the 2017 edition and finished 15th in qualifying to lose out on the final. Davinder Singh Kang was the other Indian in competition then and he finished 12th in the medal match.
When will Neeraj Chopra's event start at the World Athletics Championships?
Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled for Thursday. In Indian time zone, though, it will begin at 5:35 AM on Friday.
Where to watch Neeraj Chopra live at the World Athletics Championships?
Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.
Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships?
Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be available on SonyLIV.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World Athletics Championships 2022: Ever-consistent Avinash Sable faces strong 3000m steeplechase field in final
3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable has ignited faint hopes of India’s first medal in a distance-running event after reaching the World Athletics Championships final for the second time in his career.
World Athletics Championships 2022: Allyson Felix vows to give it all as 'incredible journey' nears end
During her stellar career, Felix established herself as the most decorated athlete, male or female, having won 18 world and 13 Olympic medals.
World Athletics Championships 2022: Ferdinand Omanyala heads to Oregon as organisers cope with visa issues
Championship organisers, Oregon22 and World Athletics, said that they were working to follow up on visa applications "the majority of which have been successfully resolved".