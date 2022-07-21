Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022: Here's everything you need to know ahead of the javelin throw event in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene, Oregon: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has shifted his attention and focus to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States. Coming into the event, he set national records in Finland and Sweden but missed out on topping the list in both. World Champion Peter Anders of Grenada is one of the strongest contenders in the competition.

Split into two groups, Chopra and Rohit Yadav feature in the 32-man qualification stage. Chopra, placed in Group A, will go first with Yadav, in Group B, to come later.

Preview | For Neeraj Chopra, history in sight at TrackTown

This is Neeraj Chopra's second appearance at a World Championships. He competed in the 2017 edition and finished 15th in qualifying to lose out on the final. Davinder Singh Kang was the other Indian in competition then and he finished 12th in the medal match.

When will Neeraj Chopra's event start at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled for Thursday. In Indian time zone, though, it will begin at 5:35 AM on Friday.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra live at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships?

Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be available on SonyLIV.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.