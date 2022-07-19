Avinash Sable clocked a timing of 8:31.75 in the finals of 3000m steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

Eugene, Oregon: Avinash Sable finished 11th in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championship 2022 in Hayward Field, Oregon.

Soon after clocking 8:18.75 in the heats to qualify third for the final, his time, and that of the rest of the pack, increased to 8:31.75 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final.

It was a slow race overall as Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race with a timing of 8:25.13. Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, who won the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics, came second with a timing of 8:26.01. Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto, who won the world championship in 2019, came third with time of 8:27.92.

Avinash Sable was struck at the tail-end of a rather slow Oregon men's 3000m Steeplechase final and finished 11th in 8:31.75. Those making the mistake of comparing his National Record time would do well to look at the times by the medallists, too. #India #Athletics @CircleofS pic.twitter.com/JheNxnco4c — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 19, 2022

Sable's 11th place finish however is an improvement on his 2019 performance at the Athletics World Championships where he had finished 13th with a timing of 8:21.37.

The 27-year-old Maharashtra athlete also holds the national record in 3000m steeplechase with timing of 8.12:48, which he achieved at the Rabat Diamond League in June.

