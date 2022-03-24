Women's Champions League: Juventus hand Lyon 2-1 loss; last-gasp goal helps Arsenal hold Wolfsburg to 1-1 draw
Paris: Substitute Agnese Bonfantini fired Juventus to a 2-1 comeback victory over Lyon in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday while Arsenal needed a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg.
Seven-time champions Lyon took an early lead in Turin through Brazilian forward Catarina Macario and were huge favourites as they dominated early proceedings.
But the French powerhouses were reduced to 10 players just after the hour when Ellie Carpenter was sent off.
Launched just five years ago, the Italians had never been at this stage of the Champions League but had a lively crowd in the Juventus stadium willing them on.
A storming finish ensued with a leveller when Cristiana Girelli pounced on a loose ball on 71 minutes before a brilliant shot from substitute Bonfantini on 81 minutes won the night.
"Lyon are the best team in the world, both individually and collectively," said Juve coach Joe Montemurro.
"The sending off gave us an advantage but I saw signs before that we were starting to exploit the space better."
At the Emirates in London, Tabea Wassmuth gave Wolfsburg the lead over Arsenal in the 19th minute, heading home a cross from the right from Maria-Joelle Wedemeyer.
It was Wassmuth's ninth goal in the competition and kept her on top of the goal-scoring charts.
Two-time champions Wolfsburg also hit the woodwork twice.
However, Arsenal grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 89th minute against the Bundesliga leaders courtesy of Lotte Wubben-Moy who scored from inside the box after a free-kick from American star Tobin Heath.
"It was a very good finish, a very special moment for her to come to this stadium and score a very important goal like this," said Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall on Wubben-Moy, a club youth product.
"You work with a player every day and she gets to live a moment like this – it's a special moment. In football, sometimes there are bad times and sometimes there are good times like that."
Wassmuth, voted player of the match, admitted her team should have finished the tie as a contest.
"We are disappointed as we had chances to make it 2-0. But there is the second leg to play back home and we'll be ready for it," she said.
On Tuesday, Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid 3-1 away with a double from Alexia Putellas.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto also scored twice as they won 2-1 away to Bayern Munich.
The second legs take place on 30 and 31 March.
