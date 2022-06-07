The Indian team are in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Championship, scheduled for 18 to 22 June in New Delhi. As per the official programme, cyclists and coach are expected to return to the country on 14 June.

A female cyclist has accused India's national sprint team chief coach R K Sharma of “inappropriate behaviour” during a camp in Slovenia, according to officials. It has been reported that the complaint was submitted via an e-mail sent to Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The cyclist, unidentified for now, was brought back to India to ensure her safety, reports The Indian Express. SAI and Cycling Federation of India (CFI) have created two separate inquiry committees to look into the allegation.

CFI's statement identified Sharma and claimed it stood by the complainant. SAI, in their statement, said it “has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia”.

The CFI said the “decision of the committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the federation."

“Following the complaint by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter,” it said, adding that the “matter is being dealt (with) on priority and will be resolved shortly", it said.

The Indian team are in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Championship, scheduled for 18 to 22 June in New Delhi. As per the official programme, cyclists and coach are expected to return to the country on 14 June.

Sharma, a former Air Force HR manager, has been involved with the team since 2014. He has been part of the country's junior and senior cycling structures.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.