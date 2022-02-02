Sports

Winter Olympics 2022: Low-key torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Agence France-Presse February 02, 2022 09:18:18 IST
Luo Zhihuan, an 80-year-old former speed skater who won China's first winter sport world championship title in 1963, was the first runner in the torch relay for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Xinhua/AP

Beijing: The Winter Olympics torch relay kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday as China's capital gears up to host the global sporting event against a backdrop of diplomatic boycotts and the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 torchbearers will carry the flame through competition areas in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou — hosting events such as cross-country skiing and ski jumping — before the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

Audiences for the torch relay will be strictly limited with China encouraging its people to follow the event online rather than try to catch a glimpse of the procession in person.

The first three runners in the relay were Luo Zhihuan, an 80-year-old former speed skater who won China's first winter sport world championship title in 1963, astronaut Jing Haipeng, as well as Chang'e 1 satellite designer Ye Peijian, according to Beijing Daily.

The torch's journey to Beijing began in October with activists unfurling banners accusing China of human rights abuses at the flame-lighting ceremony in the Olympic spiritual homeland of Greece.

Multiple countries including the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games over China's human rights record including its treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Beijing has condemned the boycott and is determined to pull off a Games that will burnish its international reputation.

As the only remaining major world economy to still be pursuing a zero-Covid strategy, China is taking no chances with the Olympics.

The event is being held within a strict sealed "bubble" with no contact between participants and the public to stop any infections leaking into the wider population.

The flame arrived in Beijing in October after it skipped the traditional torch relay on Greek soil due to coronavirus concerns.

Updated Date: February 02, 2022 09:18:18 IST

