With under a week to go to Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal hit the practice courts on the lush green grass. Djokovic, displaced as World No 1 by Daniil Medvedev, is the top seed and the defending champion at the All England Club.

Djokovic is on a 21-match winning streak at Wimbledon and has won six of seven finals he's featured in. His only loss coming to Andy Murray in 2013. The unbeaten run includes titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the tournament not being played in 2020 on account of the pandemic.

Nadal, who recently won his 14th French Open title in Paris, has made the trip despite suffering from chronic foot injury which persisted during the clay court major. The two-time Wimbledon winner, in 2008 and 2010, was a doubt but has made the trip alongside his team - Marc Lopez, Francisco Roig minus Carlos Moya - and practiced with Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

Muy buen ambiente, sobre todo por Francis, que no para de hacer bromas con Dimitrov y con su entrenador. pic.twitter.com/inLFNbihPe — Manuel Sánchez Gómez (@ManuSanchezGom) June 20, 2022

Han jugado un set y medio de entrenamiento. Dimitrov ha ganado 6-3 y 2-1, con break arriba en el segundo. Muy fallón Nadal con el servicio, pocos primeros y mucha dobles faltas. Dimitrov, impecable al saque. pic.twitter.com/37Jdc9Cwv6 — Manuel Sánchez Gómez (@ManuSanchezGom) June 20, 2022

“I’m happy. I haven’t limped for a week and the evolution of training is progressing,” said the Spaniard in Mallorca after undergoing a pulse radiofrequency treatment on his left foot. “From day to day the pain has been different and that’s progress. I have to wait a little. My intention is to try and play Wimbledon and this week has told me there is a chance.”

Both Djokovic and Nadal are in the field for the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at London's Hurlingham Club. The lineup for the tournament also includes Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud.

