All you need to know about Wimbledon 2021 women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova.

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova.

Barty won the 2019 French Open, while Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the 2016 US Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match.

This time, Pliskova beat No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.

Here’s all you need to know about the Wimbledon women's singles final:

When are the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2021?

The Wimbledon women's singles final will kickstart at 6.30 pm IST on 10 July, with Ashleigh Barty taking on Karolina Pliskova.

Where will the women's singles final be held?

The women's singles final will be held at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

How can I watch the women's singles final?

You can watch both the match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD formats). The matches can also be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP.