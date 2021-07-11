All you need to know about when and where to watch Wimbledon 2021 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share that men’s mark.

The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first — and the first at any major for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open.

The key to the title match could be Berrettini’s massive serves against Djokovic’s best-in-the-business returns. It also could come down to how Berrettini handles the occasion.

Djokovic recalls not having enough self-belief when he lost his first major final to Federer at the 2007 US Open.

Berrettini remembers being wowed by Wimbledon when he played in the junior event as a teenager. “For me, it was just absurd. I asked myself, ‘Who knows if one day I’ll return and play in the main tournament, even just in qualifying? I have no idea.’ And now I’m in the final,” he said with a laugh. And then the 25-year-old added: "So it’s all a bit strange. But what’s beautiful... is that I’m much more aware of what I can do now. I know I can do this, because I’m here.”

He has won 11 matches in a row, all on grass courts, since losing to Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals on clay last month. Djokovic enters Sunday with winning streaks of 20 matches at Wimbledon, dating to 2018, and 20 matches at Grand Slam tournaments this year.

When is the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2021?

The Wimbledon men's singles final will kickstart at 6.30 pm IST on 11 July, with Novak Djokovic taking on Matteo Berrettini.

Where will the men's singles final be held?

The men's singles final will be held at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

How can I watch the men's singles final?

You can watch the match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD formats). The matches can also be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP